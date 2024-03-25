Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath Calls Bengaluru's Wealth 'Paper Rich', Citing Tech Company Influence

Kamath in a recent interview with The Print highlighted a phenomenon he refers to as "paper wealth" prevalent in Bengaluru. He asserted that the city flaunts a façade of prosperity primarily stemming from individuals' affiliations with tech companies. According to Kamath, this wealth is not tangible but rather illusory, attributing it to the stock-based compensation prevalent in the tech industry. He emphasised that such wealth lacks liquidity, thereby offering only the appearance of affluence.