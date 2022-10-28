With CNG Prices Running Untamed, Traveling In Autos, Taxis To Get Costlier For Delhiites

With CNG prices uncontrollably surging in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday agreed to hike auto and taxi fares in the city, making traveling costlier for the common man. A formal notification for the same is expected to be released soon.

According to the upward revision approved by the government, a commuter taking an auto will have to pay ₹ 30 instead of the existing ₹ 25 for the first 1.5 kilometres. For every subsequent kilometre, ₹ 11 will be charged in place of the existing ₹ 9.

For taxis, for the first kilometre, rates for both AC and non-AC vehicles have been left unchanged. Subsequently, the per kilometre charge has been hiked from ₹ 14 to ₹ 17 for non-AC vehicles and from ₹ 16 to ₹ 20 for AC vehicles.

Waiting charges have also been left untouched and will continue to remain ₹ 30 per hour.

This comes against the backdrop of rising CNG prices in Delhi. The most recent hike came into effect from October 8, 2022, raising the price of CNG to ₹ 78.61 per 1Kg from the earlier ₹ 75.61. In fact, CNG prices have witnessed an upward trajectory throughout the year.

To this end, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot had received various representations from auto-rickshaw and taxi unions to commensurately adjust the fares, NDTV reported.

Auto fares in the national capital were last revised in 2020 will taxi fares were last hiked in 2013.