Will Apprise Centre Of Demand To Restore Old Pension Scheme: Himachal Pradesh CM To Government Employees

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday assured protesting government employees that he would apprise the Centre of their demand to restore the old pension scheme, an official spokesperson said.

A delegation of the New Pension Scheme Employees Association (NPSEA) called on the chief minister and put forward their various demands.

Thakur assured them that the state government would consider their genuine demands. He said the Centre would also be apprised of their demand regarding restoration of the old pension scheme.

Earlier, hundreds of state employees held a protest at Chaura Maidan near the Vidhan Sabha demanding restoration of the scheme.

Under the old pension scheme, the entire pension amount was given by the government. The scheme was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004.

According to the new scheme, employees contribute 10 per cent of their salary towards pension while the state government contributes 14 per cent.

(With PTI Inputs)