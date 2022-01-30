Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Wet Spell Likely In Kashmir Next Week

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 2:47 pm

The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir went down and settled below the freezing point, even as the Meteorological Department said there is a possibility of rain or snow at scattered places on Monday, officials said. A day after some improvement, the temperature decreased at most places in the Kashmir valley on Saturday night, the officials said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius – down from minus 1 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said. The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius – marginally up from minus 7.5 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which also serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 7 degrees Celsius – down from minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said. The officials said that Qazigund recorded the minimum of minus 3.2 degree Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius. The MeT Office has said the weather is likely to remain dry over the next 24 hours. There is a possibility of rain or snow at scattered places on Monday. After that, there are chances of a wet spell from February 2 to 4 as well, it said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21 last year. 'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley. The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall. The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

With PTI Inputs

