Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Wear Masks To Keep COVID-19 Away, Ensure Goa's Economic Revival: Minister Appeals To Citizens

The Goa government has issued an advisory asking people to wear masks in public places, with state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte saying this is required to keep COVID-19 away and to ensure the revival of the coastal state's economy.

Goa government advisory on covid-19

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 12:35 pm

Goa, popular among travellers for its scenic beaches, earns a major part of its revenue from the tourism industry. On Wednesday, after attending a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took stock of the COVID-19 situation,

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state government will appeal to people to wear masks in public places considering the possibility of another wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He had also said that wearing masks in public places was not compulsory and people found without the protective gear will not be penalised.

Later, in the evening, Goa's Under Secretary (health) Gautam Parmekar issued an advisory, saying the government desires that in view of the emerging COVID-19 situation across the country, all citizens be advised to continue wearing masks in all public places and also to continue observing COVID-19-appropriate behaviour as important preventive measures.

On Thursday, state Tourism Minister Khaunte tweeted “Let's heed to the warnings and Keep Our Masks Up to Keep Covid Away and ensure the continuity of our Economic Revival.”

Goa reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state's infection tally to 2,45,409. There was no fresh fatality and the death toll stood at 3,832, as per official data. 

