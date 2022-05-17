Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Vivek Agnihotri Takes Dig At Farooq Abdullah For Holding ‘The Kashmir Files’ Responsible For Valley’s Unrest

‘The Kashmir Files’ movie director Vivek Agnihotri in a sarcastic reply to Srinagar MP and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, said: ‘You are right’.

Srinagar MP and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah.(File photo) File Photos

Updated: 17 May 2022 3:33 pm

"The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, saying he agreed with the political leader's remarks that his film was responsible for the unrest in the Valley.  

Abdullah had called for a ban on "The Kashmir Files", describing the film as a hateful campaign.

In his response to the Lok Sabha member, Agnihotri posted a sarcastic remark on Twitter, and said: "Had it not been #TheKashmirFiles , then Hindus wouldn't have been massacred."

"You're right Farooq Abdullah sahab... If there were no #TheKashmirFiles, then Hindus wouldn't have been massacred," the director tweeted last night. 

"Your residents learned the slogans of 'Raliv, Galiv and Chaliv' (convert, leave or die) from my film, otherwise those innocent people would not even know how to speak. The flag of Pakistan was also put up by this film," Agnihotri wrote in Hindi.

Abdullah on Monday had called out "The Kashmir Files" for misrepresenting the Muslim community.

"I told him (Lieutenant Governor) about that film (The Kashmir Files) also. I asked him if he thought it can be true that a Muslim will kill a Hindu and then put the blood in rice and ask his wife to eat it? Do you think we have fallen so low? 

"Our youth is full of anger about how we have been projected in the movie. The injustices meted out to Muslims across the country are stoking passions among our youth as well. Such things (movies) should be stopped. The media, which is spreading hate in the country, should be stopped,” the National Conference president told reporters in Anantnag district on Monday.

"The Kashmir Files", featuring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar, was released theatrically in March.

(With PTI inputs)
 

