National

'Violating Bail Condition': BJP Accuses AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Warns About Consequences

BJP national spokesperson and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference that AAP MP Sanjay Singh's lawyer had given an undertaking in the Supreme Court that he will not speak about the case but he has been referring to the matter in his interaction with the media and has been claiming that no scam has happened.

PTI
AAP leader Sanjay Singh | Photo: PTI
The BJP on Friday accused Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh of violating his bail condition that he will not speak about the Delhi excise scam case in which he was arrested, and asserted that his action will have serious consequences.

The AAP MP is also giving "clean chit" to other accused, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the two party leaders who remain in jail, Bhatia said.

Singh has been making factually incorrect statements to mislead people, the BJP leader said.

"It will have consequences and they will be very serious," he said, accusing him of "contempt" of the apex court.

Singh has alleged that witnesses were made to make statements against the AAP leaders under coercion, he said, noting that many of these statements have been made before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. There can't be any coercion in statements made before a magistrate, Bhatia added.

It is in the character of the AAP to violate constitutional provisions and commit contempt of courts, he alleged.

"It appears that Singh is digging political graves of Kejriwal, Sisodia and himself," he said.

The ED has filed documentary evidence, WhatsApp records of the accused and e-mails exchanged among them, the BJP spokesperson said, refuting Singh's claim that there is no evidence in the case.

Singh on Friday said the senior leadership of the BJP hatched a conspiracy to put Kejriwal behind bars in the excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference two days after he came out of jail on bail, Singh accused the BJP of pressuring Raghav Magunta, who is an accused-turned-approver in the Delhi excise policy case, into giving a false statement against Kejriwal.

