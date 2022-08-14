Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Vinayak Mete To Be Cremated With State Honours In Beed On August 15

Vinayak Mete
Vinayak Mete PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 10:31 pm

Shiv Sangram Party leader and former member of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Vinayak Mete will be cremated with state honors in Beed city on Monday afternoon, an official said on Sunday night. 

Mete's body will be taken to Beed from Mumbai in an ambulance via road. His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing from 8 am to 10.30 am on Monday, the Shiv Sangram Party said. 

A funeral procession will be taken out in the afternoon and Mete will be cremated with state honors at around 4 pm once official events marking Independence Day are concluded. 

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, and other leaders are expected to attend Mete's last rites, the Shiv Sangram said. 

Mete, 52, was killed when his car headed towards Mumbai hit a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Madap tunnel in the Raigad district early in the morning, police said. 

Mete's driver and a police constable accompanying him were injured. 

Mete remained at the forefront of the agitations in the past to demand reservations for the Maratha community. He also headed a key committee executing the construction of a grand memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast.

(Inputs from PTI)

