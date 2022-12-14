Video Of Indian And Chinese Troops Clashing Goes Viral Amid Tawang-Clash Row

Amid heated Parliamentary discussion over India-China troops clashing on December 9 in Arunachal Pradesh, an old video of a skirmish between the two Armies has now gone viral.

According to media reports, the video is possibly from last year and it shows Indian and Chinese soldiers in a fierce fight along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Army has firmly denied that the video is related to the December 9 incident.



The undated video is said to be from some time after the Galwan Valley clash in 2020.

In the video, jawans are heard saying in Punjabi, "Hit them so hard, they don't come back."





Following the clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Arunachal's Tawang sector, China accused Indian troops of 'illegally' crossing the border and "obstructing" Chinese troops, as per media reports.

China's accusation came hours after the country claimed that the situation along the border with India is stable.

"As far as we understand, the China-India border situation is stable overall," China foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said earlier in the first official statement since the face-off last Friday.

The two sides "maintained unobstructed dialogue on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels", he added.

On December 9, over 200 Chinese soldiers with spiked clubs and sticks clashed with Indian soldiers in the Tawang sector.

The clash near Yangtse along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) took place last Friday - the first since the border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

"PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector, which was contested by our (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides," the Army said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the issue in parliament yesterday and said the Indian Army bravely thwarted an attempt by the Chinese PLA to "unilaterally" change the status quo in the Yangtse area. There were no fatalities or serious injuries to Indian troops in the scuffle, he said.