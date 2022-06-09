Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Two More Bodies Recovered From Tapovan-Vishnugad Hydel Project Site

A glacial burst had triggered a flash flood in the Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga rivers in February 2021 completely demolishing the Rishi Ganga hydel project and ravaging major parts of the NTPC's Tapovan Vishnugad hydro-electricity project being built over Dhauli Ganga.  

The hydropower plant in Uttarakhand damaged by the flash floods in 2021 File Photo/PTI

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 12:10 pm

More than a year after a glacial disaster ravaged parts of the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project, two disfigured bodies with the head of one missing were found in a tunnel at the project site, police said on Thursday. 

The headless body and a body part belonging to another victim of the glacial disaster were found inside the Intel Tunnel when it was being cleaned of rubble on Wednesday evening, they said. 

More than 200 people working inside the tunnels of these projects perished in the tragedy. Bodies continue to be found stuck in tonnes of rubble still choking the tunnels of the NTPC's project.  

The headless body has been identified as that of Harish Singh of Dhak village near Joshimath. The other body has not been identified as yet. A total of 205 people had been reported missing after the tragedy out of which 82 bodies and one human limb have been found so far, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

