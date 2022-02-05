Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Two Criminals Wanted In Several Cases Arrested In UP

Devendra Singh is a district panchayat member and has many criminal cases registered against him in Bahraich and other districts of the state, the STF said in a statement here.

Two Criminals Wanted In Several Cases Arrested In UP
Two Criminals Wanted In Several Cases Arrested In UP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 7:26 pm

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said it has arrested two criminals wanted in several cases and carrying cash rewards on their heads.


Identified as Devendra Singh "Gabbar" and his accomplice Manish Jaiswal, they had cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000 respectively on them.


Devendra Singh is a district panchayat member and has many criminal cases registered against him in Bahraich and other districts of the state, the STF said in a statement.

Related stories

Abundant Job Opportunities Available As India On Way To Become World Leader: Union Minister

2022 Winter Olympics: Norway’s Therese Johaug Bags Beijing Games’ First Gold Medal

82 Pc Adolescents Vaccinated With First COVID-19 Dose In Delhi


Bahraich Additional Superintendent of Police (City) K Gyananjay Singh said the accused were wanted in a case of forgery and fraud lodged by Gurpreet Singh of Kanungopura at the Kotwali police station of the district.


On Friday evening, both of them were arrested from the parking space of the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, the ASP said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Police Criminal Arrest Criminal Cases Scams/Frauds/Rackets
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 19 Deaths, 5,602 Cases

COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 19 Deaths, 5,602 Cases

Telangana Logs 2,098 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Over 100 Stranded Passengers Airlifted In J&K, Ladakh

PM Modi Inaugurates 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja In Telangana

Narco-Terror Module Busted In J&K's Baramulla, Contraband Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics