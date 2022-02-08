Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Two Arms Suppliers Nabbed In Rohini, Weapons Seized

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Ayaz (30) and Rafat Khan (28), both residents of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Two Arms Suppliers Nabbed In Rohini, Weapons Seized
Two Arms Suppliers Nabbed In Rohini, Weapons Seized

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 4:27 pm

Two men were arrested on early Tuesday after a brief exchange of fire in the Rohini area for allegedly supplying arms to Lawrance Bishnoi and the Kala Jathedi gang, police said. 


Nine country-made pistols, two automatic pistols, 14 live cartridges, and one car were recovered, from their possession, they said, The accused have been identified as Mohammad Ayaz (30) and Rafat Khan (28), both residents of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said. 


According to police, they received information that Ayaz, who supplies weapons to Lawrence Bisnoi and Kala Jatheri Gang and, wanted in an arms supply case of Delhi, would come to Shahbad Dairy colony road along with his associate to supply weapons in a car between 3.30 am to 4 am. 

Related stories

Love Story: Same Feeling, A Decade Apart

Live Streaming of India Vs West Indies: Where To Watch IND Vs WI ODIs Live

Miscreants Loot Rs 15 Lakh From Bank In Rajasthan's Jaipur


Thereafter, a trap was laid from Mahadev Chowk to Khera Gaon, Rohini Sector-29 and, around 3:50 am, one car was seen coming there. The driver of the car was signalled to stop, but he did not stop and tried to flee from there, a senior police officer said. 


Ayaz started firing at police. Police also fired and, one bullet hit the right thigh of Ayaz and, both of them were overpowered. Three round bullets were fired by police and, three bullets were fired by the accused person, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijender Kumar Yadav said. 


Khan was driving the car. Ayaz has been shifted to MB Hospital, where his condition is stated to be out of danger, police said. Ayaz disclosed that he supplies arms to Lawrence Bisnoi Gang. He has been supplying arms for the last four years. Khan is the childhood friend of Ayaz, they said. Ayaz was also wanted in the case of the SP Badli police station. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Arms Trafficking Arms And Ammunition Weapons Illegal Weapons
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Not Retiring Yet: SAD Patriarch Fights His 13th Poll Battle

Not Retiring Yet: SAD Patriarch Fights His 13th Poll Battle

Hatred For Muslims Normalised In India: Omar Abdullah Over 'Hijab' Row

Odisha Logs 21 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,503 New Infections

COVID: Curbs Eased In Lakshadweep Islands

Nehru Did Not Send Armed Forces To Liberate Goa So To Protect His 'Peace-Loving Global Image': Modi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues