Two Arms Suppliers Nabbed In Rohini, Weapons Seized

Two men were arrested on early Tuesday after a brief exchange of fire in the Rohini area for allegedly supplying arms to Lawrance Bishnoi and the Kala Jathedi gang, police said.



Nine country-made pistols, two automatic pistols, 14 live cartridges, and one car were recovered, from their possession, they said, The accused have been identified as Mohammad Ayaz (30) and Rafat Khan (28), both residents of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said.



According to police, they received information that Ayaz, who supplies weapons to Lawrence Bisnoi and Kala Jatheri Gang and, wanted in an arms supply case of Delhi, would come to Shahbad Dairy colony road along with his associate to supply weapons in a car between 3.30 am to 4 am.



Thereafter, a trap was laid from Mahadev Chowk to Khera Gaon, Rohini Sector-29 and, around 3:50 am, one car was seen coming there. The driver of the car was signalled to stop, but he did not stop and tried to flee from there, a senior police officer said.



Ayaz started firing at police. Police also fired and, one bullet hit the right thigh of Ayaz and, both of them were overpowered. Three round bullets were fired by police and, three bullets were fired by the accused person, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijender Kumar Yadav said.



Khan was driving the car. Ayaz has been shifted to MB Hospital, where his condition is stated to be out of danger, police said. Ayaz disclosed that he supplies arms to Lawrence Bisnoi Gang. He has been supplying arms for the last four years. Khan is the childhood friend of Ayaz, they said. Ayaz was also wanted in the case of the SP Badli police station.

With PTI inputs.