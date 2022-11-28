Tripura Film And Television Institute Inaugurated

Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Tripura Film and Television Institute (TFTI) in Agartala on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, and eminent Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed were present on the occasion.

Initially, TFTI, under the guidance of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) of Kolkata, will offer four short-term courses. Academic activities will begin on December 1.

Terming the institute's inauguration as a historic event, Saha said TFTI will bring opportunities to the doorsteps of those wanting to make a career in filmmaking, production, or acting.

Tripura has immense talents and a very vibrant tribal culture but there was no scope to showcase these on the national and international stage. With the inauguration of TFTI, many gates have opened, he said.

Dev Varma said the institute will polish the talents of those who want to make a mark in the entertainment industry.

Ahmed hoped that many people from Bangladesh will also express their eagerness to study at the institute.