Toxic Foam Covers Yamuna Again

The Yamuna River in Delhi is again covered in toxic white foam, a phenomenon that occurs every year as winter approaches. Although the river water poses severe health risks in this condition, people were still seen bathing, boating, and performing other daily activities into and around the river.

Yamuna river pollution: Toxic foam floats on the surface of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi_1
| Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

A volunteer attempts to clean as toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.

2/7
Yamuna river pollution: Toxic foam floats on the surface of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi_2
Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Men row a boat through the toxic foam which floats on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.

3/7
Yamuna river pollution: Toxic foam floats on the surface of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi_3
Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.

4/7
Yamuna river pollution: Toxic foam floats on the surface of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi_4
Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Cattle walk into the water as toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.

5/7
Yamuna river pollution: Toxic foam floats on the surface of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi_5
Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
People at the Yamuna bank as toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.

6/7
Yamuna river pollution: Toxic foam floats on the surface of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi_6
Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.

7/7
Yamuna river pollution: Toxic foam floats on the surface of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi_7
Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
A man bathes an infant in the Yamuna river as toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.

