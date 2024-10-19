Toxic Foam Covers Yamuna Again

A volunteer attempts to clean as toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.
Men row a boat through the toxic foam which floats on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.
Toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.
Cattle walk into the water as toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.
People at the Yamuna bank as toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.
Toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.
A man bathes an infant in the Yamuna river as toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.