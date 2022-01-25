The palaces and forts await footsteps. Their beauty and and luxury, await admiration. The Jantar Mantar awaits curious crowd eager to understand methods of time calculation. The windows of Hawa Mahal await giggly tourists. The Albert Hall awaits the retun of young selfie-clicking couples. The Jal Mahal awaits noisy individuals who gather there and chat their hearts out. The Pink City, one of the most important tourism hubs of India awaits the return of tourism. Its architectural wonders now stand in a state of neglect, infested with pigeons.



“Our sales and profits depend upon the tourist footfall in the city. But due to the updated Covid-19 guidelines, there are hardly any tourists spotted in the city. Now, even after the store is open and we are paying off other expenses like electricity bill, labour charges and rent, we are hardly earning anything which can cover these expenses,” said Mahendra, owner of Khagol Leather Crafts in Badi Chaupad.



A couple in a Jaipur mahal (Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)

A tourist passing by a shop (Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)



Shailendra Singh, a senior tourist guide at the City Palace Jaipur said, “The tourism business isn’t doing good since the pandemic. The community of tourist guides in the city is suffering a lot as our daily earnings have been affected a lot. We hardly get any clients these days. The locals also think twice before purchasing an entry ticket to the city palace. Due to the pandemic, the palace authority has increased the entry fee and the city has a lot of other tourist hotspots to go." He said, many tourist guides have even switched jobs to survive.

A tourist guide at his work. (Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)

Talking about the price hike in the entry fees of the city palace, a tourist from Kerala said, “Our group skipped the tour of the City Palace as the per-person cost is Rs 300. We explored other tourists destinations by buying a composite ticket, which is valid for 2 days and covers six locations at the same price."



“Earlier, we planned for a weekend getaway from Delhi. Then in Jaipur, the weekend curfew was announced, so we postponed our trip. The best part about Jaipur is that it offers a lot of places to visit in a single city -- the Amer Fort, Nahargarh Fort, Galta Ji Temple and soon,” said Rekha, a tourist.