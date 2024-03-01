Luxury Cars, Crores Of Cash Seized During IT Raid At Tobacco Company Scion's Home | Details

After executing a series of multi-state raids in connection with the Banshidhar Tobacco Company's alleged involvement in financial manipulations, the Income Department on Friday seized several luxury cars including Rolls Royce, Porsche, Lamborghini, and McLaren from Shivam Mishra's residence. Shivam is the scion of a tobacco company in question.

Besides the cars, the IT teams have also seized 4.5 crores in cash during the raids, along with several documents.