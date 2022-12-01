TN Power Panel Tells People To Install RCD To Ensure Safety

Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
National

On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) recommended installing Residual Current Devices (RCDs) in service connection boards.

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 10:16 pm

People should install Residual Current Devices (RCD) in their service connection board as it is vital to ensure safety, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) advised on Thursday.

Citing recent accidents involving electricity, the TNERC said such mishaps could have been averted if the RCD had been installed "in the service connection mains." 

Installation of the device would help save priceless human lives, the Commission said in an official release.

"All the existing consumers irrespective of category, house, shop, industry, farmhouse, educational institutions and public convenience are advised to install the RCD in their respective premises, which is a basic need for human safety."

RCDs disconnect the electricity supply in case of faults.

The accidents listed include the recent electrocution and the death of an elderly couple here when they touched the iron compound gate of an apartment complex.

To avoid loss of lives, and prevent electrical accidents, the TNERC has mandated RCD in Regulation 16(2A) of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code in all new electricity service connections. 

