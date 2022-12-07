Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

TMC Supremo Banerjee To Chalk Out Party Strategy For Winter Session Of Parliament

Home National

TMC Supremo Banerjee To Chalk Out Party Strategy For Winter Session Of Parliament

Banerjee was part of the G20 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and then visited Ajmer Sharif on Tuesday along with nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC Supremo Banerjee To Chalk Out Party Strategy For Winter Session Of Parliament
TMC Supremo Banerjee To Chalk Out Party Strategy For Winter Session Of Parliament Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 1:09 pm

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet party MPs here on Wednesday to decide the party strategy for the winter session of Parliament.

Banerjee is likely to direct party leaders to raise pro-people issues on the floor of the House, party sources said.

The meeting is expected to be held at 3 pm at the residence of senior party MP Saugata Roy

Banerjee was part of the G20 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and then visited Ajmer Sharif on Tuesday along with nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The winter session of Parliament commenced Wednesday. The session will have 17 sittings over 23 days before it concludes on December 29.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Trinamool Congress Leader West Bengal Chief Minister Parliament Of India Winter Session Of Parliament Mamata Banerjee New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Haryana CM Pays Surprise Visit To Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Office

Haryana CM Pays Surprise Visit To Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Office

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop