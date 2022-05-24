Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Terror Funding: Delhi Court Likely To Pronounce Punishment For Yasin Malik On Wednesday

Special judge Praveen Singh had on May 19 convicted Malik and had directed NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed. Malik is facing a maximum punishment of death penalty, while the minimum sentence for the offences committed by him is life imprisonment.

Terror Funding: Delhi Court Likely To Pronounce Punishment For Yasin Malik On Wednesday
Yasin Malik

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 9:35 pm

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday its judgment on the quantum of punishment for convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty of all the charges including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in a terror funding case.

Special judge Praveen Singh had on May 19 convicted Malik and had directed NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed. Malik is facing a maximum punishment of death penalty, while the minimum sentence for the offences committed by him is life imprisonment.

Related stories

Credit Card Spending Online Nearly Rs 30,000 Crore Higher Than Swipes In March: RBI Data

Noida Cops Arrest 10 Delhi-Based ‘Call Centre' Employees For Duping Job Aspirants

China And Russia Warplanes Hover Over Japan Skies Amid Quad Summit

On May 10, Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that included section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

The court had, meanwhile, formally framed charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Yasin Malik Delhi Court Death Penalty Terror Attack Terror Funding Yasin Malik New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Saudi Arabia Bans Flights To India And 15 Other Countries

Saudi Arabia Bans Flights To India And 15 Other Countries