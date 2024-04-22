Telangana State Boards Inter Results On April 24 | Know Where And How To Check

TS Inter Results 2024: How To Check Results?

All candidates who have eagerly awaited their scores can access them online following these steps:

Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Locate and click on the 'TS Inter Result 2024' link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials as required and click on 'submit'. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Review your scores and, if needed, download the page.

The students can also take a print out of the results for future use.