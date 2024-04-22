National

Telangana State Boards Inter Results On April 24 | Know Where And How To Check

Candidates who have taken the Telangana first and second year exams can view their results on the TSBIE's official website.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced that the TSBIE 1st year and 2nd year results will be decared on April 24, 2024 at 11 am.

TS Inter Results 2024: Where To Check Results?

- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

- results.cgg.gov.in

- examresults.ts.nic.in.

The result links for Class 11 and Class 12 can also be found on manabadi.co.in.

TS Inter Results 2024: How To Check Results?

All candidates who have eagerly awaited their scores can access them online following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

  2. Locate and click on the 'TS Inter Result 2024' link on the homepage.

  3. Enter your login credentials as required and click on 'submit'.

  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

  5. Review your scores and, if needed, download the page.

The students can also take a print out of the results for future use.

TSB Intermediate Exams 2024

The Telangana Intermediate first-year examination commenced on February 28 and ended on March 18 this year.

The second-year TS Inter examination took place from February 29 to March 19.

Both the first-year and second-year exams in Telangana were held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon daily at different exam centers across the state.

Reportedly about 10 lakh candidates registered for the Telangana Intermediate examination in 2024.

