Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Governor Holds ‘Mahila Darbar’

The Governor, in a series of tweets, said an overwhelming response (for the 'Mahila Darbar' )  by way of requests from women from all walks of life, was received.

Telangana Governor Holds ‘Mahila Darbar’
Tamilisai Soundararajan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 8:02 pm

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday held a 'Mahila Darbar' at the Raj Bhavan here as a part of "Praja Darbar" to hear the unheard voices of women. 

The Governor, in a series of tweets, said an overwhelming response (for the 'Mahila Darbar' )  by way of requests from women from all walks of life, was received. The women expressed their grievances at the darbar, and the Governor instructed the officials to redress them soon. 

She tweeted: “Held #MahilaDarbar at Raj Bhavan #Hyderabad to hear the unheard voices. From different walks of life women represented their grievances, instructed officials to study them indepth for necessary redressal soon & later follow up report on action taken & feedback of women”.

Related stories

Seven Years Of Not One Less Women's Movement

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Telangana Governor Mahila Darbar Overwhelming Response Expressed Their Grievances Praja Darbar Unheard Voices Of Women Raj Bhavan Redressal Soon Feedback Of Women
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore