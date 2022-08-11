Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Governor, CM Greet People On Eve Of Raksha Bandhan

She wished that the festival be celebrated in the true spirit of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' The Chief Minister said the festival of rakhi symbolises that the brothers always stand by their sisters and protect them. 

Rakhibazaar
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted citizens on the eve of 'Raksha Bandhan' festival

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 5:36 pm

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of 'Raksha Bandhan' festival. Raksha Badhan symbolises the eternal bond between brothers and sisters, Soundararajan said.

"All the brothers shall shower their sisters with lots of affection, care, and protection on this occasion. "Let the 'rakhi' that is tied to the wrist of brothers be a sublime symbol of raksha (protection) for the sisters," she said in a press release.

She wished that the festival be celebrated in the true spirit of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' The Chief Minister said the festival of rakhi symbolises that the brothers always stand by their sisters and protect them. 

Related stories

Hustle-Bustle Witnessed At Delhi's Shahdara Markets On Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Shah Rukh-Aishwarya To Ranveer-Priyanka, 7 Famous On-Screen Brother-Sister Jodis

PM Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Daughters Of PMO Staff

"The Chief Minister said the festival of rakhi which is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the month of Shravan with brotherhood and love is a great Indian tradition since time immemorial," a CMO releas said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Telangana Governor CM Greet People Eve Of Raksha Bandhan Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Indian Tradition Brotherhood Festival Immemorial
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals