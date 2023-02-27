Tejas Superfast Express to stop at Tambaram

The superfast Tejas Express that runs between Chennai and Madurai would have stoppages at Tambaram on a pilot basis for a period of six months, Southern Railway said on Sunday. The stoppage would cater to a wider section of travellers hailing from the southern parts of the city. It would also benefit employees of various information technology companies who commute regularly between Chennai and Madurai as Tambaram is close to IT hubs.



This stoppage would also benefit businessmen and merchants travelling between the two cities, Southern Railway said in an official release.Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan flagged off the train at the Tambaram Railway Station today in the presence of DMK leader and MP T R Baalu, among others.Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the Tejas Express train on the Chennai-Madurai route in March 2019. The train has a composition of 1 first AC executive chair car, 12 AC chair cars and two generator cum luggage vans totalling 15 coaches.



Besides Tambaram, Southern Railway clarified that there was no change on the existing stoppages of the train which is at Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul and Madurai. Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Superfast express is being operated six days a week except Thursdays. In Chennai the train would depart at 6 AM and reach the destination at 12.15 PM. On the return journey, the train would leave Madurai at 3 PM and reach Chennai at 9.15 PM.