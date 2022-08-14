Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu Logs 759 New Covid-19 Cases, Nil Fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 759 new Covid-19 cases, including a returnee from New Delhi, and pushed the overall tally to 35,58,788 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033 with no fatalities, the Health Department said.

covid-19
covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 10:21 pm

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 759 new Covid-19 cases, including a returnee from New Delhi, and pushed the overall tally to 35,58,788 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033 with no fatalities, the Health Department said.

As many as 1,033 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,13,349 leaving 7,406 active cases, a bulletin said here.

Chennai recorded most of the cases with 138 followed by Coimbatore with 92 while Tirupathur and Ariyalur added one new case each.

Seventeen of the total 38 districts reported new cases below 10.

The State capital - Chennai - leads among districts with 2,813 active infections and an overall 7,85,792 cases. A total of 25,519 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,85,27,275 so far, said the bulletin.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India Cross 208.21 Crore-Mark: Health Ministry

Madhya Pradesh Logs 129 Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram Reports 114 New Covid-19 Cases

Tags

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Tamil Nadu Logs 759 New Covid-19 Cases Nil Fatalities
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is The Future Of Akasa Air After Founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death?

What Is The Future Of Akasa Air After Founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death?

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta