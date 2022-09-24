Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Tamil Nadu Logs 533 New Covid-19 Infections, 2 Deaths

According to the bulletin, a 68-year old man from Kanyakumari, ailing with type-2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died of COVID-19 pneumonia/respiratory failure.

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 10:33 pm

Tamil Nadu recorded 533 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 35,79,901 while the death toll mounted to 38,046 with two more fatalities, the Health Department said on Saturday.

Chennai accounted for most of the new cases with 116, Chengalpet 53 while the rest were spread across other districts.

As many as 479 people got recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,36,506 leaving 5,349 active infections, a bulletin said.

Twentyone districts of the total 38 reported new cases below 10 while Ramanathapuram and Tirupathur recorded zero cases.

The State capital - Chennai - leads among districts with 2,392 active infections and overall 7,89,847 coronavirus cases.

A total of 16,673 samples was tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,93,31,295 till date.

A 87-year old woman from Chennai with hypertension and COVID-19, admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, died, the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

