'Taking MNREGA Earnings, Torture For Voting Against TMC': NCST Probe Reveals Allegations Against Shahjahan, Aides In Sandeshkhali

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has said that the people of Sandeshkhali accused TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his group of forcefully taking MNREGA wages from poor tribal families and subjecting them to mistreatment for voting against the ruling party in West Bengal.

The party leaders have also been accused of land grab and sexual assault under coercion.

The individuals who lodged a complaint informed a three-person delegation from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), headed by Vice-Chairperson Ananta Nayak, that they believe the West Bengal Police shielded Shahjahan and his associates.

The probe team is back in Delhi and is in the process of filing a report, which will be sent to the central government.