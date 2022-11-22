Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Student Booked For Recording Girls In Varsity Toilets In Bengaluru

An alleged incident of peeping into the girls' toilet and recording a video of them has been reported at a private university here, police said Tuesday.

Student Booked For Recording Girls In Varsity Toilets In Bengaluru
Student Booked For Recording Girls In Varsity Toilets In Bengaluru Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 1:04 pm

A case has been registered against a student of a private university here for allegedly peeping into the girls’ toilet and recording a video of them, police said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old student pursuing law at the university was booked recently on charges of sexual harassment and the Information Technology Act.

The accused student was caught in the past peeping into the toilet and was let off with a warning after he submitted an apology letter from him.

The student did not mend his ways and again repeated his act two days later. This time the management decided to hand over the case to the police.

Tags

National Bengaluru Private University Sexual Harassment Information Technology Act Apology Karnataka RECORDING Sexual Harassment & Misconduct
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Two Held With Heroin Worth Rs 70 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh

Two Held With Heroin Worth Rs 70 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh