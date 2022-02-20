Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

St Xavier's College To Upgrade All UG Depts To PG Studies As Part Of Vision 2025 Roadmap

The college is going to launch its 'School for Gender Studies' from the next month at the rural campus at Raghabpur.

St Xavier's College To Upgrade All UG Depts To PG Studies As Part Of Vision 2025 Roadmap
St Xavier's College To Upgrade All UG Depts To PG Studies As Part Of Vision 2025 Roadmap

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 7:39 pm

St Xavier’s College (Autonomous) is upgrading all its undergraduate departments to postgraduate studies within the next three years as part of its Vision 2025 roadmap, Principal Father Dominic Savio said at the 15th Convocation of the institute.


       

The college plans to introduce PhD programmes in Bengali and English very soon, followed by the commencement of doctoral studies in all the departments, he said on Saturday.

Related stories

Chhattisgarh: Naxal Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Avesh Khan Makes Debut As India Test Bench Strength

Naxal Supply Chain Of Material Used To Make Explosives Busted In Gadchiroli; 4 Held


       

Savio said the construction of the new campus of the College near EM Bypass will begin shortly as part of Vision 2025 to be realised in three years. 


       

"This is the third campus of the college, after its Kolkata campus and Raghabpur rural campus in South 24-Parganas district housing a state of the art hub. 


       

"It will house the Mass Communication and Multimedia department, the community radio station, a modern incubation centre for facilitating startups and modern research facilities for Science PG departments," the principal said.  The college is going to launch its 'School for Gender Studies' from the next month at the rural campus at Raghabpur. 


       

"The aim is to empower girl students with knowledge and self-confidence and also to facilitate awareness among their family members, neighbours and others with regard to gender equality. The centre also has a plan to start with peer reviewed journals on the subject both in English and Bengali with ISSN numbers," he said.


       

Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee presided over the convocation. Eminent cardiac surgeon and Xaverian Dr Kunal Sarkar was presented this year’s Nihil Ultra Award for his outstanding contribution to society, especially during the corona period. 


       

Nine PhD, 352 PG, 2,539 UG and 95 BEd students were awarded their degrees in this year’s convocation which was held at the campus, the first convocation held physically at an educational institution in the city in the past two years.


       

Father Savio mentioned that as a part of the expansion plan, the rural campus at Raghabpur is also being upgraded to bridge the rural-urban divide among the students in the society. 


       

Other than new PG departments, the Raghabpur campus is also going to provide vocational courses designed to meet the needs of the local populace.  A centre for Skill Development is also being planned at the Raghabpur Campus to impart technical skills to the local rural residents.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National St Xavier Colleges Kolkata Educational Institutions Kolkata
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' Moved To Different Server For Speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' Moved To Different Server For Speed

Humanity, Truth Cannot Be Divided On Basis Of Gender Or Caste: President Kovind

Urban Civic Polls: TN Registers 60.70 Pc Poll Percentage, Chennai Lowest Of 43.59 Pc

Puducherry Records 33 New Coronavirus Cases

One Killed, 5 Injured As Marriage Party Car Falls Into Ditch

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Olympic flag prepares to be handed over during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: China's Troubled Games Conclude

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show at the Lindley Hall, London, during London Fashion Week 2022.

Thames On Fire

A polling agent verifies the name of a person before he casts his vote at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar.

Showdown In The West

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East

A ferry is on fire at the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece.

Greece Ferry Fire

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, in Mumbai.

Remembering The Maratha Chieftain