Spend Your Weekend at Alibaug’s Newest Glamping Site

Mumbai people, if you’re heading to Alibaug for a trip in the new year, there’s a new destination just for you. Moonstone Hammock, a premier travel camping startup has launched its third campsite in the state, that is set near a beautiful coast amid greenery with plenty of sun.

The getaway gives campers a breath of fresh air

Away from city lights, replete with pristine beaches and beautiful scenery, the coastal town of Alibaug is the perfect weekend getaway. At Moonstone’s new campsite, travellers will be able to experience the best of nature in a luxurious setting.

The glamping tents are fitted with cosy amenities

Overlooking a beach, the campsite offers exquisite sunrise and sunset views, complemented with an instagrammable backdrop of mountains. Log off from the virtual world with a board game evening, or a leisurely walk on the beach! Under a star-studded sky, spend a weekend with your closest ones. You can take your pick from glamping tents, ground tents, forest cabins and other stay options, all stocked to the brim with cozy amenities that fit the raw and rustic setting. These amenities comprise stunning interiors, comfy furniture, attached restrooms and dreamy décor that complements the raw and rustic theme of the glamping and camping tents here, rightly named as ‘Beach Coves’ & ‘Cocohuts’.

A cosy reading corner at the glamping site

Buddha Café Restaurant, with its delectable food and beverages from an ala carte menu, will offer both campers and local guests a chance at a breezy evening with light music. Pradeep Singh Choudhary, Co-founder, Moonstone Hammock says, “We are extremely delighted to launch our new camp at Alibaug. Alibaug is a beautiful, coastal town with rich culture and breathtaking nature so close to Mumbai. With our latest amenities, we offer our guests a fun filled and adventurous experience that truly redefines camping.”

How to reach: From Gateway of India, take a ferry, RORO to Mandwa