A police constable died after being hit by a truck that he tried to stop for over speed on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway on Monday, police said.

Victim Dharmendra Kumar (37) was part of an interceptor deployed near the Daulatpura crossing to check speeding vehicles when the accident took place.

He sustained critical injuries and died during treatment, police said.

The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized, they said.

