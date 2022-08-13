Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Sonia Gandhi Tests Positive For Covid-19 Again

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 2:46 pm

Over two months after contracting the coronavirus infection, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 again and will remain in isolation.

Earlier this week, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet Saturday.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well. 

Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on June 12. She was discharged on June 20. 

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. We wish her speedy recovery and good health," the party said on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

Several leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, wished Gandhi a speedy recovery.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Concerned to hear that Smt Sonia Gandhi ji has tested positive for Covid. Wishing her a speedy recovery and good health."

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Srinivas BV, among others, also wished her a speedy recovery.

Several Congress leaders have contracted Covid recently including Kharge, party general secretary Ajay Maken, communications department head Pawan Khera and party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

