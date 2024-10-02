Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Draws Political Backlash

Outside Bawana police station, well-wishers and followers of Wangchuk mill, demanding to know why he had been detained. Satish Nambardar, an official with the Bharitiya Kisan Union, said he had come down answering a call from the National Kisan Union to support Wangchuk. “We all saw what the BJP did with us farmers, and we cannot let that happen to another. The farmers of India are behind Mr Wangchuk— we will come down again in tractors if we have to,” he said.