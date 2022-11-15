Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Uttarakhand

The Himalayan temples in Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall, leading to a further drop in temperature, the weather office said on Tuesday.

Devotees at Badrinath offered prayers at the shrine amid snowfall, former Dharmadhikari of Badrinath temple Bhuwan Chandra Uniyal said.

While Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamuntori temples are already closed for the winter season during which they remain snowbound, Badrinath is scheduled to be closed on November 19.

Apart from the Himalayan temples, the Nanda Devi National Park and Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary also received snowfall. There was intermittent drizzling in the plains, including Dehradun and Haridwar, causing a further drop in the temperature.

(With PTI Inputs)