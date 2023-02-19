Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Shivaji Jayanti: Latur Doctor Couple Distributes Cycles To 38 Girls

Home National

Shivaji Jayanti: Latur Doctor Couple Distributes Cycles To 38 Girls

On Sunday, A doctor couple in Latur gave bicycles to 38 girls to mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary by giving a boost to female education.

Shivaji Jayanti: Latur Doctor Couple Distributes Cycles To 38 Girls
Shivaji Jayanti: Latur Doctor Couple Distributes Cycles To 38 Girls PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 8:06 pm

A doctor couple in Latur on Sunday gave bicycles to 38 girls to mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary by giving a boost to female education.
        
The cycles will help girls from poor and rural backgrounds to reach schools, which are often at great distances, and will ensure they don't drop out, Dr. Harshwardhan and Dr. Shubhangi Raut told PTI.
        
"We have been distributing cycles every year on this day. This is our true celebration of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Dr. Harshwardhan Raut said.

Tags

National Doctor Couple Latur Bicycles Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary Female Education Schools
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families