Shivaji Jayanti: Latur Doctor Couple Distributes Cycles To 38 Girls

A doctor couple in Latur on Sunday gave bicycles to 38 girls to mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary by giving a boost to female education.



The cycles will help girls from poor and rural backgrounds to reach schools, which are often at great distances, and will ensure they don't drop out, Dr. Harshwardhan and Dr. Shubhangi Raut told PTI.



"We have been distributing cycles every year on this day. This is our true celebration of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Dr. Harshwardhan Raut said.