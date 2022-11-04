Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Shinde-Fadnavis Govt Working For The Development Of Gujarat, Says Maha Cong

According to Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress president, all development projects are being transferred to Gujarat by the Eknath Shinde government. 

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 7:44 pm

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of working for the development of Gujarat, citing that all the development projects were being shifted to the neighbouring state. 

Speaking to reporters here, Patole alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced projects for Maharashtra to save the reputation of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

The prime minister on Thursday announced projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra. His statement has come in the wake of the state government coming under the Opposition’s fire after some proposed big-ticket projects moved out of Maharashtra to poll-bound Gujarat and some other states. 

The Opposition blamed the Shinde-Fadnavis government for the shifting of the Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus projects to Gujarat.

Slamming the chief minister, Patole claimed that the state government was working for the development of Gujarat, as all major projects that had come to Maharashtra were shifted to the neighbouring state. 

The Congress leader alleged that the Shinde-Fadnavis government was formed because of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as the probe agency was being used against the Opposition and creating terror.

Eknath Shinde Gujarat Maharashtra Congress Devendra Fadnavis PM Modi
