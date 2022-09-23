Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Seven killed,18 Injured In Bus Accident In Nepal: Police

Seven persons were killed and 18 others injured when a minibus met with an accident in Nepal’s Bagmati province on Thursday, police said.

Bus accident in J&Ks Rajouri district
Bus accident in J&Ks Rajouri district Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 7:14 am

Seven persons were killed and 18 others injured when a minibus met with an accident in Nepal’s Bagmati province on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened when the bus heading towards Birgunj from Kathmandu overturned at a steep turning point in Jurikhet in Bagmati’s Makawanpur district.

“Six people were killed on the spot and one died while undergoing treatment at the Bhimphedi Primary Health Centre,” a senior police official said. 

Similarly, in another accident, five people were killed and 13 others injured in a road accident involving a passenger bus in Kyangsi Bagar of Bhume rural municipality in Western Nepal.     

“Five passengers died on the spot when the bus (G1K 9109) heading towards Rukumkot from Kathmandu met with an accident,” a senior police officer from the District Police Office said.     

Of the injured passengers, the condition of three is said to be serious. 

The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Rukumpur hospital, the police added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

More Than 59,000 Killed In Accidents On Maharashtra Roads In Less Than Five Years

Here’s How Your Personal Accident Insurance Policy Can Protect Your Financial Well-Being

Tags

National Seven Persons Killed Kyangsi Bagar Of Bhume District Police Office 18 Others Injured Nepal’s Bagmati Province Birgunj From Kathmandu Undergoing Treatment Rukumpur Hospital
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tejasswi Prakash Shares Details Of Her Break Up, Karan Kundrra Fans Shocked

Tejasswi Prakash Shares Details Of Her Break Up, Karan Kundrra Fans Shocked

'Irreverence Should Be Our Default State': Condolences Start Pouring In

'Irreverence Should Be Our Default State': Condolences Start Pouring In