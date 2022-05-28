Saturday, May 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Security Forces Kill 2 Militants In J&K’s Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir: The encounter between security forces and militants took place in Shitipora area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Security Forces Kill 2 Militants In J&K’s Anantnag
Security forces during patrol in Jammu and Kashmir.(File photo) AP Photo/Dar Yasin

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 May 2022 7:01 pm

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. 

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Shitipora area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them.

Related stories

Hyderpora Encounter: Jammu & Kashmir High Court Orders Exhumation Of Body Of Jammu Youth

Rubaiya Sayeed Summoned By CBI In Case Related To Her Abduction During 90’s In Kashmir

35-Year-Old Kashmiri TikTok Star Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Budgam

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Valley Anantnag Encounters Terrorism Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Militants Police & Security Forces Terrorists
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Goa’s Own Gyanvapis: Govt To Reconstruct Temples Destroyed During Portuguese Regime?

Goa’s Own Gyanvapis: Govt To Reconstruct Temples Destroyed During Portuguese Regime?

GlucoFort Reviews – (Scam Or Legit) Best Blood Sugar 2022 Formula, Side Effects, Customer Complaints

GlucoFort Reviews – (Scam Or Legit) Best Blood Sugar 2022 Formula, Side Effects, Customer Complaints