Sanjay Kumar Singh To Head I&PR Department In Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 17 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday appointed Sanjay Kumar Singh as the new principal secretary of Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department, and Yamini Sarangi as the officer on special duty (OSD), General Administration & Public Grievance Department.



A notification issued by the departments said that Singh, a 1997-batch IAS officer will also continue as the vice-chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), and the chairman and managing director of Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd.



Singh had earlier held the post of commissioner at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). He was succeeded by Ganjam district collector Kulange Vijay Amruta as BMC Commissioner.



Sarangi, a 2008-batch IAS officer, had been serving as the managing director of Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd before the elevation.



The state government had on Thursday appointed Brundha D in her place.