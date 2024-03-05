Row Erupts Over A Raja's "India Has Never Been A Nation" Remark, BJP Demands His Arrest

A controversy erupted on Tuesday after the opposition parties tagged a video of DMK leader A Raja purportedly showing him making remarks that India has never been a nation, but a subcontinent with diverse practices and cultures, prompting strong response from the BJP which described the comments as a call for 'balkanisation' of the the country and demanded for his arrest.

DMK's ally, Congress too slammed the DMK Parliamentarian for the purported remarks and asserted that one should exercise restraint while speaking.

Raja's certain remarks made regarding Ramayana and Lord Ram also didn't go down well with the national parties.