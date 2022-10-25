Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Rishi Sunak's Ascent A Win For Diversity: Stalin

He expressed hope that it will help to further bilateral ties between India and the UK.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 10:08 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday lauded British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, saying his elevation is a win for diversity.

He expressed hope that it will help to further bilateral ties between India and the UK.

"Congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Your ascent to the PM's office is a win for diversity and I hope it will help to further strengthen the India-UK relationship," Stalin said in a tweet.

Sunak took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister today with a promise to put the crisis-hit country's needs "above politics" and "fix the mistakes" made by his predecessor, a day after he was elected the leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.

-With PTI Input

