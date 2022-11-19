Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Rijiju Disapproves Of Protests By Lawyers Over Collegium Recommendations

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju PTI

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 10:31 pm

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday disapproved of protests by certain lawyer bodies against the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium to transfer some high court judges.

Addressing an event here to felicitate newly appointed Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, he said if strikes become a recurring phenomenon for every decision taken by the collegium, "then where will it lead to".

Bar bodies of Gujarat, Telangana and Madras high courts have protested the decision of the collegium to transfer some judges.

"Yesterday, I heard some of the lawyers want to meet the chief justice of India for transfer case. Now the issue may be, if you look from isolation, it may be one of the issues. But if this becomes a recurring instance for every decision taken by the  collegium, on which it is being supported by the government, then where will it lead to. Then the whole dimension will change," Rijiju said.

-With PTI Input

