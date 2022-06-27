Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Relief Materials To Be Transported Free Of Cost To Flood Hit Northeast States By The Railways

The railways are expected to transport relief materials to the northeast states reeling under heavy rainfall and flooding without any transportation charges.

Assam floods PTI Photo

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 7:21 pm

Railways will transport all relief materials to the flood-affected northeastern states free of cost, officials said on Monday.
             

The free transportation will be applicable for inter-state and intra-state aid and relief materials by parcel vans or second class, luggage cum guard van and goods trains, North East Frontier Railways spokesperson said here.
     

 All types of freight charges have been waived off for the purpose from any part of the country to the region and no ancillary charges like demurrage, wharfage or others will be charged for the transportation of relief materials, he said. Less than standard composition rakes can be booked with relief materials for the flood-affected region and non-governmental organizations can send relief materials free of cost to the flood-affected areas of the region.

NGOs would, however, require proper approval from the divisional railway managers, who have been empowered to take decisions on any further additional facilities, including attaching additional coaches or vans to various northeast-bound trains. In the case of NGOs, the consignor or consignee must be the district magistrate or deputy commissioner in whose jurisdiction the dispatching or the receiving station is situated, the spokesperson added.

