Railway Police Bust 'hawala' Racket In Mumbai; 1 Held, Rs 67.4 Lakh Seized

Khumaram was waiting on platform no.1 of the Dadar station to deliver the hawala money to someone, it said.

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 5:17 pm

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has busted a 'hawala' racket at Dadar station in Mumbai and seized Rs 67.47 lakh from a person, officials said on Wednesday.
       

Hawala denotes an illegal transaction of funds by skirting the legal banking channels. Based on inputs, the RPF's crime intelligence branch laid a trap on Tuesday and arrested Sendharam Khumaram, who had arrived from Amravati, the Central Railway said in a release.
       

Khumaram was waiting on platform no.1 of the Dadar station to deliver the hawala money to someone, it said. He was questioned at the RPF post and, an amount of Rs 67,47,500 was recovered from him, the release said. The man was later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further investigation into the matter.

 

With PTI inputs.

