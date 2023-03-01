Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Rahul Gandhi Trims Beard, Sports New Look At Cambridge Universty

Rahul Gandhi Trims Beard, Sports New Look At Cambridge Universty

The now-shaved beard and bushy hair were grown over five months during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress-scion's look underwent a drastic change since September 2022, when the Yatra kicked off in Tamil Nadu and ended on January 30  in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on January 30.

Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University.
Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 12:05 pm

Rahul Gandhi has now undergone a complete makeover as he landed in the United Kingdom to deliver a lecture on 'Learning to listen in the 21st century' at Cambridge University as a visiting fellow. During the lecture, Rahul focused on three topics - the Bharat Jodo Yatra, two differing ideologies and an imperative for a global conversation. But the limelight has been his changed look. 

The now-shaved beard and bushy hair were grown over five months during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress-scion's look underwent a drastic change since September 2022, when the Yatra kicked off in Tamil Nadu and ended on January 30  in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on January 30.

 

During those months, Gandhi would just be spotted sporting a white t-shirt, unkempt hair and a beard. The shivering cold of Delhi-NCR could not bring about any change in Gandhi's look. 

Opposition leaders had criticised Rahul Gandhi's transformation, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commenting that he looked like Saddam Hussein. Congress had hit back at the BJP for these comments and said that "when your leader (PM Modi) grew a beard, we did not say anything".

The new look of Gandhi has now been heavily shared by several Congress leaders. 

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Cambridge University Congress
