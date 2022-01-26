Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

R-Day: Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra Gallantry Award Recipients Begin Ceremonial March Past

India's highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra recipients retired Subedar Major Yogender Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Kumar and highest peacetime gallantry award Ashok Chakra winner Colonel D Sreeram Kumar were in the three jeeps that followed the parade commander.

R-Day: Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra Gallantry Award Recipients Begin Ceremonial March Past
Republic Day March Past - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 11:10 am

The march past on Republic Day on Wednesday began with Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra gallantry award winners following the parade commander in their jeeps.

Retired Subedar Major Yogender Singh Yadav, who won India's highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra for showing exemplary bravery during the 1999 Kargil war, was in the first of the three jeeps.

Yadav was conferred the rank of Honorary Captain on Independence Day last year.

Subedar Sanjay Kumar, who also won the Param Vir Chakra for showing exceptional bravery during the 1999 Kargil war, was in the second jeep.

Colonel D Sreeram Kumar, who won India's highest peacetime gallantry award Ashok Chakra for showing exceptional bravery during an anti-terrorist operation in Imphal on October 23, 2008 -- was in the third jeep. 

All three jeeps, each with an award winner, drove parallel during the parade.

Tags

National Republic Day March Past Param Vir Chakra (PVC) Ashok Chakra Gallantry Awards
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

R-Day Celebration Concludes With IAF's Stunning Flypast With 75 Aircrafts

R-Day Celebration Concludes With IAF's Stunning Flypast With 75 Aircrafts

'Darkest Days': Goa Governor Makes Veiled Reference To Emergency In Republic Day Speech

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

R-Day Parade: Crowd Curtailed To 5,000 Only, Covid-19 Protocols Followed

SC Quashes HC Verdict Asking Punjab To Provide 3 % Sports Quota In Med, Dental Colleges

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Camel mounted BSF contingent march past the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer