Punjab Registers 23% Growth In GST Revenue In First Five Months Of FY23

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the state has posted a growth of 23 per cent in the goods and services tax revenue in the first five months of the current fiscal.

Cheema said the measures taken by the Bhagwant singh Mann government have proved to be fruitful in plugging leakages. The increase in revenue has been clearly reflected in the results, he added.

The minister said the state registered a 17 per cent growth in GST revenue in August and stayed ahead of some larger states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

In a statement here, Cheema said the state government has been putting in every effort to increase revenue of the state, whereas the previous government failed to make such efforts and remained dependent on the GST compensation which was being provided by the Central government.

(With PTI inputs)