The Chandigarh Police on Sunday arrested a woman student from Mohali for allegedly leaking objectionable videos of other students of a private university in the state.

She had made videos of some women students inside the bathroom while they were bathing and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media, police said.

As per the report, one affected student collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

An FIR has been registered in the case, said DSP Rupinder Kaur, adding that the accused student has been arrested.

Protest erupted at university campus

Students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali held a protest on the campus after videos of several women students were posted on social media, police said Sunday. The protest was held on the university campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road past midnight.

Police said an investigation into the matter was underway.

Politicial reactions received so far

Taking cognisance of the incident, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "In Chandigarh University, a woman recorded objectionable videos of women students and made them viral. This is very serious (matter) and shameful. Those involved will get the strictest punishment. The victims should stay strong. We are with you. Everyone should remain patient."

चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी में एक लड़की ने कई छात्राओं के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करके Viral किए हैं। ये बेहद संगीन और शर्मनाक है। इसमें शामिल सभी दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलेगी। पीड़ित बेटियाँ हिम्मत रखें। हम सब आपके साथ हैं। सभी संयम से काम लें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2022

Reacting to the incident, Punjab School Education Minister HS Bains appealed to Chandigarh University students to remain calm and assured them that the guilty won't be spared.

"It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Bains said in a tweet.

I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared.



It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters.



We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 18, 2022

Strongly condemning the act, AAP MP and spokesperson Raghav Chadha also promised justice in the matter and said that the state government “will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.”

The #ChandigarhUniversity case is most shameful. Punjab Government will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm. We all are with you and justice will be done. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 18, 2022

(With PTI Inputs)