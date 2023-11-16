Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Flags Off Bicycle Rally Against Drug Abuse

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Flags Off Bicycle Rally Against Drug Abuse

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said 25,000 people registered for the rally which started from the Punjab Agricultural University's campus.

Bhagwant Mann
Bhagwant Mann Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

PTI

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 12:39 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday flagged-off a bicycle rally as part of an anti-drugs campaign here.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said 25,000 people registered for the rally which started from the Punjab Agricultural University's campus.

Sidhu claimed that it was the country's biggest bicycle rally organised against drug abuse.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mann also rode a bicycle for some distance.

Mann told the gathering that the rally was organised on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

People from all walks of life participated in the 13-km bicycle rally that started and ended at the university's campus, police said. 

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav was also present.

