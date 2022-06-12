Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Puducherry Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases

Puducherry Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases
COVID update, Puducherry. (Representational image) PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 6:45 pm

Puducherry logged eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total tally to 1,65,927,  a senior official of the Department of Health said.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the department had examined 1,064 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 am today and found eight new cases in the Union Territory.

He said the active cases were 37 comprising two patients in hospitals and the remaining 35 patients in home quarantine while six patients recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries were 1,63,938.

Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality in the UT during the last 24 hours and the death toll thus remained 1,962. The senior official said the Department of Health has so far tested 22,63,984 samples and has found 19,08,959 of them to be negative.

He said the test positivity rate was 0.75 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent, respectively. The Department of Health has so far administered 17,18,583 doses which comprised 9,68,404 first doses, 7,24,449 second doses and 25,730 booster doses, the Director said.

(With PTI inputs)

