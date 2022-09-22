Puducherry Logs 86 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Puducherry reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the overall tally to 1,74,173 and death toll to 1,973 respectively, a senior Health Department official said here on Thursday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the 86 fresh cases surfaced after examination of 1,500 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 61 out of the 86 new cases, while Karaikal had 21 cases, Yanam - 3 and Yanam - 1 case.

A 72-year-old woman from neighbouring Reddiarpalayam succumbed to COVID-19 in a private hospital. The patient died of COVID pneumonia and had diabetes, parkinsons, depression and seizure disorder as co-morbidities, the Director said.

The active cases in the union territory were 500 which comprised 12 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, while the remaining 488 in home quarantine.

Ninety-seven patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,71,700.

The Director said the Department of Health has so far examined 24,00,388 samples and found 20,34,640 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 5.73 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.58 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has till now administered 21,92,795 doses which comprised 9,92,470 first doses, 8,44,530 second doses and 3,55,795 booster doses.

-With PTI Input